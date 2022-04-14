Jones GLP (JGLP) Tokenomics
jGLP is a product of JonesDAO, a protocol that is already listed on CoinGecko. Jones DAO is a yield, strategy, and liquidity protocol for options. We deploy vaults that enable one-click access to institutional-grade options strategies while unlocking capital efficiency & liquidity for DeFi options through yield-bearing options-backed asset tokens. Jones recently launched a set of advanced strategy vaults, jGLP & jUSDC, that are built on top of the GMX platform and GLP.
These vaults deliver transparent and consistent leveraged yield to users. They work in tandem to amplify the yield generated by GLP for depositors.
- jGLP: Smart Leverage on the underlying GLP rewards rate
- jUSDC: Transparent USDC yield without the inefficiencies of competing methods
Both vaults offer optional auto-compounding. Choosing to auto-compound allows users to mint the jGLP and jUSDC receipt tokens. The jGLP vault accrues yield in ETH, while the jUSDC vault accrues yield in USDC.
How do they work?
The jGLP and jUSDC vaults are complementary. At a high level, the two Vaults work together by doing the following:
- Users can deposit GLP or any GLP basket token into the jGLP Vault, and USDC into the jUSDC Vault.
- The jGLP Vault borrows USDC collateral from the jUSDC Vault to mint more GLP, thereby gaining leverage on its GLP position.
- The jGLP Vault delivers amplified and transparent real yield to depositors.
- The jUSDC Vault delivers USDC yield to depositors by receiving a portion of the yield from the GLP strategy built on its collateral.
The jGLP Vault only borrows from the jUSDC vault, and does not interact with any other leverage sources. jGLP maintains exposure similar to the broad crypto market (i.e ETH, BTC, etc.) while earning multiples of the base GLP yield. Even better, jGLP uses Smart Leverage, developed with extensive backtesting, to automatically rebalance within an algorithmically determined range.
Jones GLP (JGLP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Jones GLP (JGLP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JGLP tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JGLP tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
