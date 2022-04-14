JOOCE Memecoin Index (JMX) Tokenomics
The JOOCE platform provides access to the JOOCE Memecoin Index ($JMX) that offers multi-chain exposure to the top memecoins in crypto through a single token. The composition of the JOOCE Memecoin Index is managed by the $JOOCE token holders. $JOOCE holders can lock their tokens to acquire voting power (VP) and then use that VP to vote for their favorite memecoins. The more votes a memecoin gets the greater its weight will be in the next rebalancing.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JMX tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JMX tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
