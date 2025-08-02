What is Jose (JOSE)

Jose Coin stands out as a distinctive meme coin by eschewing the common, unsustainable model of multi-trillion and billion token supplies that many others adopt. Instead, it was carefully designed with the achievable ambition of reaching a value of $1 and potentially surpassing it. JOSE sets itself apart with a strictly limited total supply of only 21 million tokens. This deliberate limitation not only fosters scarcity but also significantly enhances the potential for value growth. This strategic approach aims to create a more sustainable and investor-friendly environment.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Jose (JOSE) Resource Official Website

Jose (JOSE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Jose (JOSE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JOSE token's extensive tokenomics now!