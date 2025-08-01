What is Joss Money (JMONEY)

Joss Money, also known as ghost money or spirit money, is a traditional offering used in Chinese and other Chinese-influenced societies for ancestor and spirit worship. Typically burned during important festivals like Qingming Festival and the Ghost Festival, or during family worship rituals, it signifies respect and remembrance for ancestors. Burning joss paper is believed to transform the paper money or other forms of wealth into currency that spirits can use in the afterlife, thus ensuring the safety and prosperity of the living family members.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Joss Money (JMONEY) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Joss Money (JMONEY) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Joss Money (JMONEY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JMONEY token's extensive tokenomics now!