Joss Money Price (JMONEY)
Joss Money (JMONEY) is currently trading at 0.00199621 USD with a market cap of $ 1.99M USD. JMONEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Joss Money to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Joss Money to USD was $ +0.0000569586.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Joss Money to USD was $ -0.0012950631.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Joss Money to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.21%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000569586
|+2.85%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0012950631
|-64.87%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Joss Money: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.56%
-2.21%
-5.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Joss Money, also known as ghost money or spirit money, is a traditional offering used in Chinese and other Chinese-influenced societies for ancestor and spirit worship. Typically burned during important festivals like Qingming Festival and the Ghost Festival, or during family worship rituals, it signifies respect and remembrance for ancestors. Burning joss paper is believed to transform the paper money or other forms of wealth into currency that spirits can use in the afterlife, thus ensuring the safety and prosperity of the living family members.
|1 JMONEY to VND
₫52.53026615
|1 JMONEY to AUD
A$0.0030941255
|1 JMONEY to GBP
￡0.0014971575
|1 JMONEY to EUR
€0.0017367027
|1 JMONEY to USD
$0.00199621
|1 JMONEY to MYR
RM0.0085238167
|1 JMONEY to TRY
₺0.0811658986
|1 JMONEY to JPY
¥0.2994315
|1 JMONEY to ARS
ARS$2.7382811054
|1 JMONEY to RUB
₽0.1605950945
|1 JMONEY to INR
₹0.1744887161
|1 JMONEY to IDR
Rp32.7247488624
|1 JMONEY to KRW
₩2.8036569829
|1 JMONEY to PHP
₱0.1162792325
|1 JMONEY to EGP
￡E.0.0969359576
|1 JMONEY to BRL
R$0.0111588139
|1 JMONEY to CAD
C$0.0027547698
|1 JMONEY to BDT
৳0.2438969378
|1 JMONEY to NGN
₦3.0569760319
|1 JMONEY to UAH
₴0.0832219949
|1 JMONEY to VES
Bs0.24553383
|1 JMONEY to CLP
$1.94231233
|1 JMONEY to PKR
Rs0.5659654592
|1 JMONEY to KZT
₸1.0854791117
|1 JMONEY to THB
฿0.0654557259
|1 JMONEY to TWD
NT$0.0597864895
|1 JMONEY to AED
د.إ0.0073260907
|1 JMONEY to CHF
Fr0.0016169301
|1 JMONEY to HKD
HK$0.0156502864
|1 JMONEY to MAD
.د.م0.0182054352
|1 JMONEY to MXN
$0.0376485206
|1 JMONEY to PLN
zł0.0074658254
|1 JMONEY to RON
лв0.0088631724
|1 JMONEY to SEK
kr0.0195428959
|1 JMONEY to BGN
лв0.0034135191
|1 JMONEY to HUF
Ft0.6982143717
|1 JMONEY to CZK
Kč0.042918515
|1 JMONEY to KWD
د.ك0.00061084026
|1 JMONEY to ILS
₪0.0068070761