Joule (JOULE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Joule (JOULE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Joule (JOULE) Information

Kinetic is a lending protocol built on the Flare Network, harnessing the network's unique features in FTSO (Flare Time Series Oracle) and FAssets technology.

With Flare's FTSO and FAssets, Kinetic offers users a unique opportunity to leverage the value of their non-native assets like BTC, DOGE, and XRP in a decentralized and secure manner. The FTSO ensures accurate and decentralized price feeds, while FAssets enable the representation of non-native tokens on the Flare Network, thus broadening the scope of assets available for lending and borrowing.

Official Website:
https://kinetic.market
Whitepaper:
https://docs.kinetic.market/

Joule (JOULE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Joule (JOULE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 3.17M
$ 3.17M
Total Supply:
$ 687.08M
$ 687.08M
Circulating Supply:
$ 681.10M
$ 681.10M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 3.20M
$ 3.20M
All-Time High:
$ 0.067035
$ 0.067035
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00381682
$ 0.00381682
Current Price:
$ 0.00466022
$ 0.00466022

Joule (JOULE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Joule (JOULE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of JOULE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many JOULE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand JOULE's tokenomics, explore JOULE token's live price!

JOULE Price Prediction

Want to know where JOULE might be heading? Our JOULE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.