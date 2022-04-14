Joule (JOULE) Tokenomics
Kinetic is a lending protocol built on the Flare Network, harnessing the network's unique features in FTSO (Flare Time Series Oracle) and FAssets technology.
With Flare's FTSO and FAssets, Kinetic offers users a unique opportunity to leverage the value of their non-native assets like BTC, DOGE, and XRP in a decentralized and secure manner. The FTSO ensures accurate and decentralized price feeds, while FAssets enable the representation of non-native tokens on the Flare Network, thus broadening the scope of assets available for lending and borrowing.
Understanding the tokenomics of Joule (JOULE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JOULE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JOULE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
