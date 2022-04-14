JovJou (JOVJOU) Tokenomics
JovJou (JOVJOU) Information
JovJou is a revolutionary real estate investment platform leveraging blockchain technology to make property investment accessible to everyone. It simplifies property management, allowing users to start their investment journey from just one square meter. The project offers monthly rental income and provides flexibility for reinvestment or strategic planning. As part of the JovJou community, users gain access to exclusive, transparent investment opportunities and unique living benefits. This innovative approach aims to democratize access to real estate investment, bypassing traditional barriers. JovJou's use of blockchain eliminates the need for direct property management, streamlining operations. The platform also tokenizes real-world assets (RWAs), enabling efficient and transparent management on the blockchain. The total supply of JovJou tokens is 1 billion, with allocations for public sale, marketing, airdrops, and the team. Holders of JovJou NFTs enjoy benefits like monthly profits through staking, exclusive discounts on accommodation, and access to unique living arrangements.
JovJou (JOVJOU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for JovJou (JOVJOU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
JovJou (JOVJOU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of JovJou (JOVJOU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JOVJOU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JOVJOU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand JOVJOU's tokenomics, explore JOVJOU token's live price!
JOVJOU Price Prediction
Want to know where JOVJOU might be heading? Our JOVJOU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.