JP (JP) Information

We are working with the First Japanese coin listing site "JPToken". (https://jptoken.info) As a result, 5% to 10% of JPToken's advertising expenses will be repurchased to JP every time development costs It is a mechanism that is said. It's not just a cryptocurrency. It is more than a token design. Our skillshare platform gives back 5-10% of sales to holders JP is a low TAX so that anyone can easily enter. Tax 3% (Liquidity 1%, Team 1%, Marketing 1%) Advertising expenses from JPToken are returned by 5% to 10% each time. This can cover repurchases, development costs, and event costs. Sales of the matching platform can also be covered as new development costs.