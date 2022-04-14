JUGNI (JUGNI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into JUGNI (JUGNI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

JUGNI (JUGNI) Information Jugni is a memecoin On Polygon based on the Founder of Polygon (Jaynti's) cat which is named "Jugni" It has zero taxes and liquidity is 100% burnt. The Token has a solid community on telegram and twitter and is gaining traction with high volume especially for polygon/matic chain Official Website: https://jugnipolygon.com/ Buy JUGNI Now!

JUGNI (JUGNI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for JUGNI (JUGNI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.82K $ 19.82K $ 19.82K All-Time High: $ 0.01817736 $ 0.01817736 $ 0.01817736 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00019823 $ 0.00019823 $ 0.00019823 Learn more about JUGNI (JUGNI) price

JUGNI (JUGNI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of JUGNI (JUGNI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JUGNI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JUGNI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JUGNI's tokenomics, explore JUGNI token's live price!

