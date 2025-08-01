JUICY Price (JUICY)
JUICY (JUICY) is currently trading at 0.00146198 USD with a market cap of $ 564.94K USD. JUICY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JUICY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JUICY price information.
During today, the price change of JUICY to USD was $ -0.000186840558080007.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JUICY to USD was $ -0.0002634441.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JUICY to USD was $ -0.0009145772.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JUICY to USD was $ -0.004016995533271936.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000186840558080007
|-11.33%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002634441
|-18.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009145772
|-62.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004016995533271936
|-73.31%
Discover the latest price analysis of JUICY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.56%
-11.33%
-25.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Juicy is a revolutionary Web3 content creator platform designed to empower creators and enhance their connection with audiences. By leveraging blockchain technology, Juicy provides a decentralized, transparent, and fair ecosystem where creators can monetize their content directly, without the constraints of traditional platforms. Juicy token is tradeable like a meme but powers the Web3 social media platform Enjoy Juicy.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of JUICY (JUICY) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JUICY token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JUICY to VND
₫38.4720037
|1 JUICY to AUD
A$0.002266069
|1 JUICY to GBP
￡0.0011111048
|1 JUICY to EUR
€0.0012719226
|1 JUICY to USD
$0.00146198
|1 JUICY to MYR
RM0.0062426546
|1 JUICY to TRY
₺0.059429487
|1 JUICY to JPY
¥0.219297
|1 JUICY to ARS
ARS$2.0054564452
|1 JUICY to RUB
₽0.1186250572
|1 JUICY to INR
₹0.1279671094
|1 JUICY to IDR
Rp23.9668814112
|1 JUICY to KRW
₩2.0533362902
|1 JUICY to PHP
₱0.0851749548
|1 JUICY to EGP
￡E.0.0710814676
|1 JUICY to BRL
R$0.0081724682
|1 JUICY to CAD
C$0.0020175324
|1 JUICY to BDT
৳0.1786247164
|1 JUICY to NGN
₦2.2388615522
|1 JUICY to UAH
₴0.0609499462
|1 JUICY to VES
Bs0.17982354
|1 JUICY to CLP
$1.42250654
|1 JUICY to PKR
Rs0.4145005696
|1 JUICY to KZT
₸0.7949808646
|1 JUICY to THB
฿0.0480406628
|1 JUICY to TWD
NT$0.0437570614
|1 JUICY to AED
د.إ0.0053654666
|1 JUICY to CHF
Fr0.0011842038
|1 JUICY to HKD
HK$0.0114619232
|1 JUICY to MAD
.د.م0.0133332576
|1 JUICY to MXN
$0.0277191408
|1 JUICY to PLN
zł0.005482425
|1 JUICY to RON
лв0.006505811
|1 JUICY to SEK
kr0.0143566436
|1 JUICY to BGN
лв0.0024999858
|1 JUICY to HUF
Ft0.51242399
|1 JUICY to CZK
Kč0.0314910492
|1 JUICY to KWD
د.ك0.00044736588
|1 JUICY to ILS
₪0.0049853518