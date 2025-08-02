JUJU Price (JUJU)
JUJU (JUJU) is currently trading at 0.00001858 USD with a market cap of $ 18.57K USD. JUJU to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of JUJU to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JUJU to USD was $ -0.0000002622.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JUJU to USD was $ -0.0000009200.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JUJU to USD was $ -0.00000207669688214123.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000002622
|-1.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000009200
|-4.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00000207669688214123
|-10.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of JUJU: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-4.09%
-20.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JUJU is a fresh and never seen before meme character on the Solana Blockchain. It's a CTO but has the OG Artist on board. With a clear plan for growth JUJU is aiming to takeover the crypto meme world by extensive marketing with a CTO Lead with track record in marketing and social media working for some of the biggest companies in the world. A strong community is also developing and the backbone of further growth.
|1 JUJU to VND
₫0.4889327
|1 JUJU to AUD
A$0.0000286132
|1 JUJU to GBP
￡0.000013935
|1 JUJU to EUR
€0.0000159788
|1 JUJU to USD
$0.00001858
|1 JUJU to MYR
RM0.0000793366
|1 JUJU to TRY
₺0.000755277
|1 JUJU to JPY
¥0.00273126
|1 JUJU to ARS
ARS$0.0253132062
|1 JUJU to RUB
₽0.0014864
|1 JUJU to INR
₹0.0016190612
|1 JUJU to IDR
Rp0.3045901152
|1 JUJU to KRW
₩0.0258053904
|1 JUJU to PHP
₱0.0010728092
|1 JUJU to EGP
￡E.0.0009042886
|1 JUJU to BRL
R$0.0001029332
|1 JUJU to CAD
C$0.0000254546
|1 JUJU to BDT
৳0.002270476
|1 JUJU to NGN
₦0.0284532262
|1 JUJU to UAH
₴0.0007762724
|1 JUJU to VES
Bs0.00228534
|1 JUJU to CLP
$0.01798544
|1 JUJU to PKR
Rs0.0052707744
|1 JUJU to KZT
₸0.0100813222
|1 JUJU to THB
฿0.0006042216
|1 JUJU to TWD
NT$0.0005525692
|1 JUJU to AED
د.إ0.0000681886
|1 JUJU to CHF
Fr0.000014864
|1 JUJU to HKD
HK$0.0001456672
|1 JUJU to MAD
.د.م0.000170007
|1 JUJU to MXN
$0.0003506046
|1 JUJU to PLN
zł0.0000685602
|1 JUJU to RON
лв0.0000813804
|1 JUJU to SEK
kr0.0001796686
|1 JUJU to BGN
лв0.0000314002
|1 JUJU to HUF
Ft0.0063957934
|1 JUJU to CZK
Kč0.000394825
|1 JUJU to KWD
د.ك0.0000056669
|1 JUJU to ILS
₪0.0000633578