Julia Swarm Syndicate Price (JSS)
Julia Swarm Syndicate (JSS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 11.01K USD. JSS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JSS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JSS price information.
During today, the price change of Julia Swarm Syndicate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Julia Swarm Syndicate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Julia Swarm Syndicate to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Julia Swarm Syndicate to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.70%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+6.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.95%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Julia Swarm Syndicate: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.70%
-10.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Julia Swarm Syndicate (JSS) is a next-generation crypto trading platform built on the Julia programming language and focused on the Solana blockchain. It uses swarm intelligence, where a decentralized group of AI agents work together—like a colony of ants or a flock of birds—to analyze data, predict market trends, and make smart trading decisions. Each agent has its own strategy. For example, the Technical Analyst uses indicators like RSI and Bollinger Bands, the Degen Trader chases fast-moving DeFi trends, and the Market Insight Trader looks at big-picture data like liquidity and market cap. These agents learn from their past performance and adjust their strategies using Julia’s machine learning tools. JSS pulls real-time market data from sources like DEXScreener and GeckoTerminal. Agents communicate and reach a group decision—buy, sell, or hold—based on majority sentiment, ensuring that the system adapts to changing conditions. The goal of JSS is to make advanced trading tools available to everyone, not just institutional investors. By combining the strengths of many agents, it gives users a clearer, more informed view of the crypto market. In the future, JSS may expand to other blockchains and allow the community to help build and improve agents through an open-source framework.
Understanding the tokenomics of Julia Swarm Syndicate (JSS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JSS token's extensive tokenomics now!
