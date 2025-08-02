Jumoney Price (JUM)
Jumoney (JUM) is currently trading at 0.00159237 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JUM to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JUM price information.
During today, the price change of Jumoney to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jumoney to USD was $ +0.0004044809.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jumoney to USD was $ -0.0008931100.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jumoney to USD was $ -0.0013963554034731484.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.63%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004044809
|+25.40%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0008931100
|-56.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0013963554034731484
|-46.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jumoney: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
+1.63%
-17.60%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ‘Pocket Gym project’ consists of 'Pocket Gym', a WEB3.0 well-being life-forming application service, and 'Jumoney', a reward token within the service. 'Pocket Gym' consists of a Q2E (Quest to Earn) structure in which rewards are given when it is achieved by providing quests related to overall life, such as eating habits and mental care, as well as exercise.
