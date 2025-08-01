What is JumpToken (JMPT)

JumpToken (JMPT) is a crypto token created to fuel JumpTask – a gig economy-based marketplace that allows companies and organizations to make the most out of the collective skills possessed by a globally dispersed workforce. Using smart contract templates and crypto payments, JumpTask will revolutionize the industry of remote freelancing by decentralizing it and boosting its accessibility to everyone, including the unbanked. JumpToken (JMPT) is a utility token based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) technology which includes an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform with cryptographically secure smart contracts stored in the BSC blockchain and fully capable of enforcing performance.

JumpToken (JMPT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

JumpToken (JMPT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of JumpToken (JMPT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JMPT token's extensive tokenomics now!