JumpToken Price (JMPT)
JumpToken (JMPT) is currently trading at 1.1 USD with a market cap of $ 15.72M USD. JMPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of JumpToken to USD was $ -0.0290757061282.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JumpToken to USD was $ -0.0241996700.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JumpToken to USD was $ +0.0929589100.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JumpToken to USD was $ +0.1681137202596305.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0290757061282
|-2.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0241996700
|-2.19%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0929589100
|+8.45%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1681137202596305
|+18.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of JumpToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-2.56%
-1.61%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JumpToken (JMPT) is a crypto token created to fuel JumpTask – a gig economy-based marketplace that allows companies and organizations to make the most out of the collective skills possessed by a globally dispersed workforce. Using smart contract templates and crypto payments, JumpTask will revolutionize the industry of remote freelancing by decentralizing it and boosting its accessibility to everyone, including the unbanked. JumpToken (JMPT) is a utility token based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) technology which includes an open-source, blockchain-based distributed computing platform with cryptographically secure smart contracts stored in the BSC blockchain and fully capable of enforcing performance.
