$JNGL powers the Jungle Labz ecosystem, consisting of Supreme Kong and 3 other collections that were initially rugged by previous team back in April 2022. The organization was taken over by new ownership and has risen to Top 75, now in 2023 on the ETH blockchain, with millions in secondary volume, operated by its holders.
$JNGL is a solution that alleviates the fatigue we have been feeling in existing markets. There is no ecosystem token that the people truly own, they are all owned by VCs. Many coins are diluted in value and don't have fair distribution amongst its participants leading to speculative sell pressure.
For over a year now the Jungle Labz ecosystem has simulated the launch of $JNGL by first launching $KONG an off-chain token first and building an ecosystem and utilities around it. After developing this ecosystem with multiple iterations, now is the prime time to launch our ERC-20.
Main-Utilities Membership; Owning $JNGL gives you full access into all the benefits Jungle Labz offers its holdership.
Micro-transactional; You can spend your $JNGL on multiple things: Upgrading NFT metadata, Raffle dapp, $JNGL Marketplace
Upgrading NFT Metadata; Leveling System
Tokenomics are Designed with burn mechanics, gamification, and growth in mind.
Understanding the tokenomics of Jungle Labz (JNGL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of JNGL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many JNGL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
