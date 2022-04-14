Junior (JUNIOR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Junior (JUNIOR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Junior (JUNIOR) Information Junior is the official politifi coin for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his presidential bid. Junior has no utility but is categorized as a politifi token meant to drive attention, awareness, and funding for the RFK campaign. 1% of all buys and sells will be taxed and proceeds will go to a corporation that will direct all funds to a SuperPAC supporting RFK Jr’s bid for President and to Children’s Health Defense Charity. Official Website: https://www.junioronavax.com/ Buy JUNIOR Now!

Junior (JUNIOR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Junior (JUNIOR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 47.00M $ 47.00M $ 47.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 34.98K $ 34.98K $ 34.98K All-Time High: $ 0.056089 $ 0.056089 $ 0.056089 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00074425 $ 0.00074425 $ 0.00074425 Learn more about Junior (JUNIOR) price

Junior (JUNIOR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Junior (JUNIOR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of JUNIOR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many JUNIOR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand JUNIOR's tokenomics, explore JUNIOR token's live price!

