Junkcoin Price (JKC)
Junkcoin (JKC) is currently trading at 0.03412226 USD with a market cap of $ 669.48K USD. JKC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JKC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JKC price information.
During today, the price change of Junkcoin to USD was $ -0.00397452424728637.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Junkcoin to USD was $ +0.0127896611.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Junkcoin to USD was $ +0.0086294513.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Junkcoin to USD was $ -0.01087498039271661.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00397452424728637
|-10.43%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0127896611
|+37.48%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0086294513
|+25.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.01087498039271661
|-24.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of Junkcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.69%
-10.43%
+28.90%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Junkcoin (JKC) is a community-driven blockchain and memecoin born in 2013 as one of the earliest forks of Litecoin. Its 2013's baseline was "Designed to fail" and is now: "Designed to fail in 2013, failed to fail in 2024". Originally created as a humorous experiment in the early days of crypto, Junkcoin has since evolved into a fully functional blockchain that enables secure value transfers, the creation of ordinals, and merge-mining alongside Litecoin. Relaunched on November 2024 from its block zero of May 2013, Junkcoin celebrates the origins of memecoins while also providing a practical and efficient network. As an ancestor of Dogecoin (via Luckycoin, which forked from Junkcoin), it embodies the experimental and chaotic nature of early crypto, proving that even “junk” can be valuable when powered by a passionate community!
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Junkcoin (JKC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JKC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 JKC to VND
₫897.9272719
|1 JKC to AUD
A$0.052889503
|1 JKC to GBP
￡0.0259329176
|1 JKC to EUR
€0.0296863662
|1 JKC to USD
$0.03412226
|1 JKC to MYR
RM0.1457020502
|1 JKC to TRY
₺1.387069869
|1 JKC to JPY
¥5.118339
|1 JKC to ARS
ARS$46.8068689324
|1 JKC to RUB
₽2.7686801764
|1 JKC to INR
₹2.9867214178
|1 JKC to IDR
Rp559.3812219744
|1 JKC to KRW
₩47.9243729474
|1 JKC to PHP
₱1.9879628676
|1 JKC to EGP
￡E.1.6590242812
|1 JKC to BRL
R$0.1907434334
|1 JKC to CAD
C$0.0470887188
|1 JKC to BDT
৳4.1690577268
|1 JKC to NGN
₦52.2544877414
|1 JKC to UAH
₴1.4225570194
|1 JKC to VES
Bs4.19703798
|1 JKC to CLP
$33.20095898
|1 JKC to PKR
Rs9.6743431552
|1 JKC to KZT
₸18.5546613202
|1 JKC to THB
฿1.1212574636
|1 JKC to TWD
NT$1.0212792418
|1 JKC to AED
د.إ0.1252286942
|1 JKC to CHF
Fr0.0276390306
|1 JKC to HKD
HK$0.2675185184
|1 JKC to MAD
.د.م0.3111950112
|1 JKC to MXN
$0.6469580496
|1 JKC to PLN
zł0.127958475
|1 JKC to RON
лв0.151844057
|1 JKC to SEK
kr0.3350805932
|1 JKC to BGN
лв0.0583490646
|1 JKC to HUF
Ft11.95985213
|1 JKC to CZK
Kč0.7349934804
|1 JKC to KWD
د.ك0.01044141156
|1 JKC to ILS
₪0.1163569066