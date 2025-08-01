Jupiter Staked SOL Price (JUPSOL)
Jupiter Staked SOL (JUPSOL) is currently trading at 190.4 USD with a market cap of $ 1.01B USD. JUPSOL to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Jupiter Staked SOL to USD was $ -13.3809805623835.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Jupiter Staked SOL to USD was $ +26.7645280000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Jupiter Staked SOL to USD was $ +19.3654316800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Jupiter Staked SOL to USD was $ +27.1209240840045.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -13.3809805623835
|-6.56%
|30 Days
|$ +26.7645280000
|+14.06%
|60 Days
|$ +19.3654316800
|+10.17%
|90 Days
|$ +27.1209240840045
|+16.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Jupiter Staked SOL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.59%
-6.56%
-4.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 JUPSOL to VND
₫5,010,376
|1 JUPSOL to AUD
A$295.12
|1 JUPSOL to GBP
￡142.8
|1 JUPSOL to EUR
€165.648
|1 JUPSOL to USD
$190.4
|1 JUPSOL to MYR
RM813.008
|1 JUPSOL to TRY
₺7,741.664
|1 JUPSOL to JPY
¥28,560
|1 JUPSOL to ARS
ARS$261,179.296
|1 JUPSOL to RUB
₽15,441.44
|1 JUPSOL to INR
₹16,625.728
|1 JUPSOL to IDR
Rp3,121,310.976
|1 JUPSOL to KRW
₩266,666.624
|1 JUPSOL to PHP
₱11,096.512
|1 JUPSOL to EGP
￡E.9,247.728
|1 JUPSOL to BRL
R$1,066.24
|1 JUPSOL to CAD
C$262.752
|1 JUPSOL to BDT
৳23,263.072
|1 JUPSOL to NGN
₦291,576.656
|1 JUPSOL to UAH
₴7,937.776
|1 JUPSOL to VES
Bs23,419.2
|1 JUPSOL to CLP
$185,259.2
|1 JUPSOL to PKR
Rs53,982.208
|1 JUPSOL to KZT
₸103,533.808
|1 JUPSOL to THB
฿6,247.024
|1 JUPSOL to TWD
NT$5,704.384
|1 JUPSOL to AED
د.إ698.768
|1 JUPSOL to CHF
Fr154.224
|1 JUPSOL to HKD
HK$1,494.64
|1 JUPSOL to MAD
.د.م1,736.448
|1 JUPSOL to MXN
$3,594.752
|1 JUPSOL to PLN
zł712.096
|1 JUPSOL to RON
лв845.376
|1 JUPSOL to SEK
kr1,864.016
|1 JUPSOL to BGN
лв325.584
|1 JUPSOL to HUF
Ft66,666.656
|1 JUPSOL to CZK
Kč4,097.408
|1 JUPSOL to KWD
د.ك58.2624
|1 JUPSOL to ILS
₪645.456