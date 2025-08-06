JUSD Price (JUSD)
JUSD (JUSD) is currently trading at 0.999839 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of JUSD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JUSD to USD was $ -0.0001365780.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JUSD to USD was $ -0.0006348977.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JUSD to USD was $ +0.0005491771105336.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001365780
|-0.01%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006348977
|-0.06%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0005491771105336
|+0.05%
Discover the latest price analysis of JUSD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.00%
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 JUSD to VND
₫26,310.763285
|1 JUSD to AUD
A$1.53975206
|1 JUSD to GBP
￡0.74987925
|1 JUSD to EUR
€0.85986154
|1 JUSD to USD
$0.999839
|1 JUSD to MYR
RM4.21932058
|1 JUSD to TRY
₺40.68344891
|1 JUSD to JPY
¥146.976333
|1 JUSD to ARS
ARS$1,338.46447252
|1 JUSD to RUB
₽79.98712
|1 JUSD to INR
₹87.67588191
|1 JUSD to IDR
Rp16,390.80065616
|1 JUSD to KRW
₩1,388.65639032
|1 JUSD to PHP
₱57.46074733
|1 JUSD to EGP
￡E.48.46219633
|1 JUSD to BRL
R$5.4991145
|1 JUSD to CAD
C$1.36977943
|1 JUSD to BDT
৳121.93036605
|1 JUSD to NGN
₦1,528.80382295
|1 JUSD to UAH
₴41.6932863
|1 JUSD to VES
Bs125.979714
|1 JUSD to CLP
$965.844474
|1 JUSD to PKR
Rs283.23439192
|1 JUSD to KZT
₸537.83339488
|1 JUSD to THB
฿32.35479004
|1 JUSD to TWD
NT$29.97517322
|1 JUSD to AED
د.إ3.66940913
|1 JUSD to CHF
Fr0.7998712
|1 JUSD to HKD
HK$7.83873776
|1 JUSD to MAD
.د.م9.0985349
|1 JUSD to MXN
$18.71698608
|1 JUSD to PLN
zł3.68940591
|1 JUSD to RON
лв4.37929482
|1 JUSD to SEK
kr9.66844313
|1 JUSD to BGN
лв1.67972952
|1 JUSD to HUF
Ft343.70465464
|1 JUSD to CZK
Kč21.22658197
|1 JUSD to KWD
د.ك0.304950895
|1 JUSD to ILS
₪3.43944616