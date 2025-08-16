Just a Circle (CRCL) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00426581$ 0.00426581 $ 0.00426581 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) -1.57% Price Change (1D) +48.17% Price Change (7D) -22.24% Price Change (7D) -22.24%

Just a Circle (CRCL) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, CRCL traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. CRCL's all-time high price is $ 0.00426581, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, CRCL has changed by -1.57% over the past hour, +48.17% over 24 hours, and -22.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Just a Circle (CRCL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 753.34K$ 753.34K $ 753.34K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 753.34K$ 753.34K $ 753.34K Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Total Supply 999,922,100.040391 999,922,100.040391 999,922,100.040391

The current Market Cap of Just a Circle is $ 753.34K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRCL is 999.92M, with a total supply of 999922100.040391. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 753.34K.