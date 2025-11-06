Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0$ 0 $ 0 Price Change (1H) +2.44% Price Change (1D) -12.79% Price Change (7D) -84.95% Price Change (7D) -84.95%

Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, DEADGUY traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. DEADGUY's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, DEADGUY has changed by +2.44% over the past hour, -12.79% over 24 hours, and -84.95% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Just a dead guy (DEADGUY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 37.68K$ 37.68K $ 37.68K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 37.68K$ 37.68K $ 37.68K Circulation Supply 999.83M 999.83M 999.83M Total Supply 999,827,618.679229 999,827,618.679229 999,827,618.679229

The current Market Cap of Just a dead guy is $ 37.68K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEADGUY is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999827618.679229. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 37.68K.