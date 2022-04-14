just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) Tokenomics

just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) Information

The address GaPbGp23pPuY9QBLPUjUEBn2MKEroTe9Q3M3f2Xpump corresponds to a token on the Solana blockchain, specifically an SPL (Solana Program Library) token. This address is likely the mint address for a specific token, which is used to identify the token on the Solana network. Based on the context and available information, this token appears to be associated with the pump.fun platform, as the address ends with "pump," which is a common identifier for tokens created via this platform. GaPbGp23pPuY9QBLPUjUEBn2MKEroTe9Q3M3f2Xpump is the mint address of an SPL token on the Solana blockchain. The mint address is a unique identifier for a token, storing metadata like total supply and mint authority. The "pump" in the address strongly suggests it was created on solanapump (commonly known as pump.fun), a popular Solana-based platform for launching meme coins and other tokens. Pump.fun allows users to create and trade tokens easily, often with a focus on community-driven or speculative projects like memecoins.

Official Website:
https://x.com/i/communities/1960306205269639566

just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.42M
$ 1.42M$ 1.42M
Total Supply:
$ 965.37M
$ 965.37M$ 965.37M
Circulating Supply:
$ 965.37M
$ 965.37M$ 965.37M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 1.42M
$ 1.42M$ 1.42M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00199745
$ 0.00199745$ 0.00199745
All-Time Low:
$ 0.000953
$ 0.000953$ 0.000953
Current Price:
$ 0.00163514
$ 0.00163514$ 0.00163514

just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of just a shitcoin (SHITCOIN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SHITCOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SHITCOIN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand SHITCOIN's tokenomics, explore SHITCOIN token's live price!

SHITCOIN Price Prediction

Want to know where SHITCOIN might be heading? Our SHITCOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.