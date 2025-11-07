What is 1BNB

just buy 1bnb (1BNB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for just buy 1bnb (1BNB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 175.33K $ 175.33K $ 175.33K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 175.33K $ 175.33K $ 175.33K All-Time High: $ 0.00437486 $ 0.00437486 $ 0.00437486 All-Time Low: $ 0.00010727 $ 0.00010727 $ 0.00010727 Current Price: $ 0.0001751 $ 0.0001751 $ 0.0001751 Learn more about just buy 1bnb (1BNB) price Buy 1BNB Now!

just buy 1bnb (1BNB) Information just buy 1bnbui just buy 1bnbui Official Website: https://four.meme/token/0xf368b32764a4b9e58cf6da67bb454f7809bc4444

just buy 1bnb (1BNB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of just buy 1bnb (1BNB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 1BNB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 1BNB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 1BNB's tokenomics, explore 1BNB token's live price!

1BNB Price Prediction Want to know where 1BNB might be heading? Our 1BNB price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 1BNB token's Price Prediction now!

