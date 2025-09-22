The live Just Elizabeth Cat price today is 0.00048134 USD. Track real-time ELIZABETH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ELIZABETH price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Just Elizabeth Cat price today is 0.00048134 USD. Track real-time ELIZABETH to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore ELIZABETH price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About ELIZABETH

ELIZABETH Price Info

ELIZABETH Official Website

ELIZABETH Tokenomics

ELIZABETH Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Just Elizabeth Cat Logo

Just Elizabeth Cat Price (ELIZABETH)

Unlisted

1 ELIZABETH to USD Live Price:

$0.0004734
$0.0004734$0.0004734
-20.90%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-22 11:42:15 (UTC+8)

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00041742
$ 0.00041742$ 0.00041742
24H Low
$ 0.00065649
$ 0.00065649$ 0.00065649
24H High

$ 0.00041742
$ 0.00041742$ 0.00041742

$ 0.00065649
$ 0.00065649$ 0.00065649

$ 0.00099615
$ 0.00099615$ 0.00099615

$ 0.00041742
$ 0.00041742$ 0.00041742

+4.73%

-19.66%

--

--

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) real-time price is $0.00048134. Over the past 24 hours, ELIZABETH traded between a low of $ 0.00041742 and a high of $ 0.00065649, showing active market volatility. ELIZABETH's all-time high price is $ 0.00099615, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00041742.

In terms of short-term performance, ELIZABETH has changed by +4.73% over the past hour, -19.66% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Market Information

$ 388.42K
$ 388.42K$ 388.42K

--
----

$ 388.42K
$ 388.42K$ 388.42K

797.00M
797.00M 797.00M

796,999,225.025926
796,999,225.025926 796,999,225.025926

The current Market Cap of Just Elizabeth Cat is $ 388.42K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of ELIZABETH is 797.00M, with a total supply of 796999225.025926. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 388.42K.

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Just Elizabeth Cat to USD was $ -0.000117792202595159.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Just Elizabeth Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Just Elizabeth Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Just Elizabeth Cat to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000117792202595159-19.66%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH)

Elizabeth is Solana’s meme cat, gentle, sweet, and a little chubby, loved by the community as the official mascot of Solana. She represents the fun side of crypto culture, bringing people together with her charm and personality, while showing that Solana is not only about technology but also about creativity, community, and joy. Elizabeth is also a charity token, with part of the revenue used to support shelters.🐈‍⬛

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Resource

Official Website

Just Elizabeth Cat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Just Elizabeth Cat.

Check the Just Elizabeth Cat price prediction now!

ELIZABETH to Local Currencies

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ELIZABETH token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH)

How much is Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) worth today?
The live ELIZABETH price in USD is 0.00048134 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current ELIZABETH to USD price?
The current price of ELIZABETH to USD is $ 0.00048134. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Just Elizabeth Cat?
The market cap for ELIZABETH is $ 388.42K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of ELIZABETH?
The circulating supply of ELIZABETH is 797.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ELIZABETH?
ELIZABETH achieved an ATH price of 0.00099615 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ELIZABETH?
ELIZABETH saw an ATL price of 0.00041742 USD.
What is the trading volume of ELIZABETH?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ELIZABETH is -- USD.
Will ELIZABETH go higher this year?
ELIZABETH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ELIZABETH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-22 11:42:15 (UTC+8)

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-21 13:36:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 79, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for four consecutive days
09-21 12:39:00Industry Updates
BNB Chain ecosystem tokens rise across the board, ASTER surges over 69% in 24 hours
09-21 11:06:00Industry Updates
Vitalik: Low-risk DeFi is to Ethereum as search is to Google
09-20 15:35:00Industry Updates
U.S. Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Inflows of $222.6 Million Yesterday
09-19 14:44:00Industry Updates
Some public chain tokens show strength, IMX 24-hour increase reaches 16.3%
09-19 12:40:00Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index reports 76, remaining in the "Altcoin Season" zone for two consecutive days

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.