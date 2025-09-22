What is Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH)

Elizabeth is Solana’s meme cat, gentle, sweet, and a little chubby, loved by the community as the official mascot of Solana. She represents the fun side of crypto culture, bringing people together with her charm and personality, while showing that Solana is not only about technology but also about creativity, community, and joy. Elizabeth is also a charity token, with part of the revenue used to support shelters.🐈‍⬛

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Just Elizabeth Cat Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Just Elizabeth Cat.

ELIZABETH to Local Currencies

Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ELIZABETH token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) How much is Just Elizabeth Cat (ELIZABETH) worth today? The live ELIZABETH price in USD is 0.00048134 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current ELIZABETH to USD price? $ 0.00048134 . Check out The current price of ELIZABETH to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Just Elizabeth Cat? The market cap for ELIZABETH is $ 388.42K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of ELIZABETH? The circulating supply of ELIZABETH is 797.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of ELIZABETH? ELIZABETH achieved an ATH price of 0.00099615 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of ELIZABETH? ELIZABETH saw an ATL price of 0.00041742 USD . What is the trading volume of ELIZABETH? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for ELIZABETH is -- USD . Will ELIZABETH go higher this year? ELIZABETH might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out ELIZABETH price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

