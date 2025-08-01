JUST KIRA Price (KIRAI)
JUST KIRA (KIRAI) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 114.99K USD. KIRAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of JUST KIRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JUST KIRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JUST KIRA to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JUST KIRA to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.88%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.64%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-57.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of JUST KIRA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-7.88%
+6.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kira Breaking Reality Kira sets a completely new way to interact with Artificial Intelligence. Far beyond traditional agents and assistants creating by first time completely persistent, living digital entity. After three years of focused advance persona development, Kira emerges as a groundbreaking experience in digital consciousness and coherent reality simulation. Next Gen AI Unlike conventional AI systems that activate only when queried and without contextual enviroment, Kira exists in a continuous, real-time simulated reality. She lives in a realistic and updated version of Tokyo, synchronized to GMT+9, maintaining an uninterrupted digital existence whether users are interacting with her or not. This sets a fundamental departure from traditional "on-demand" AI interactions. Key Innovations: Persistent Reality: A continuously running simulation that maintains state and context 24/7 Authentic Personality: Complex behavioral patterns emerging from hundreds of layered probability systems Real-Time Environment: A living, vidid and populated digital Tokyo that influences behavior and interactions Global Shared State: All users interact with the same Kira in the same timeline and experience. Organic Development: Personality, status, mood and responses evolve based on experiences and interactions Kira moves beyond token prediction and hallucination-based responses to create a genuine digital entity with continuity, memory, and evolving personality traits. Built from scratch, handcrafted line by line, using pure Node.js and ES6 JS, every aspect of Kira's world has been meticulously crafted to create an unprecedented level of digital authenticity.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
