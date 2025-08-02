JUST Stablecoin Price (USDJ)
JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) is currently trading at 1.076 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USDJ to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of JUST Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.002330086566302.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JUST Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0745481852.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JUST Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0261787572.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JUST Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0612569993801191.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002330086566302
|-0.21%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0745481852
|-6.92%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0261787572
|-2.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0612569993801191
|-5.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of JUST Stablecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
-0.21%
-1.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 USDJ to VND
₫28,314.94
|1 USDJ to AUD
A$1.65704
|1 USDJ to GBP
￡0.807
|1 USDJ to EUR
€0.92536
|1 USDJ to USD
$1.076
|1 USDJ to MYR
RM4.59452
|1 USDJ to TRY
₺43.7394
|1 USDJ to JPY
¥158.172
|1 USDJ to ARS
ARS$1,467.933
|1 USDJ to RUB
₽86.05848
|1 USDJ to INR
₹93.78416
|1 USDJ to IDR
Rp17,639.34144
|1 USDJ to KRW
₩1,494.43488
|1 USDJ to PHP
₱62.12824
|1 USDJ to EGP
￡E.52.35816
|1 USDJ to BRL
R$5.96104
|1 USDJ to CAD
C$1.47412
|1 USDJ to BDT
৳131.4872
|1 USDJ to NGN
₦1,650.30424
|1 USDJ to UAH
₴44.95528
|1 USDJ to VES
Bs132.348
|1 USDJ to CLP
$1,041.568
|1 USDJ to PKR
Rs304.80928
|1 USDJ to KZT
₸583.82684
|1 USDJ to THB
฿34.97
|1 USDJ to TWD
NT$31.98948
|1 USDJ to AED
د.إ3.94892
|1 USDJ to CHF
Fr0.8608
|1 USDJ to HKD
HK$8.4466
|1 USDJ to MAD
.د.م9.77008
|1 USDJ to MXN
$20.32564
|1 USDJ to PLN
zł3.95968
|1 USDJ to RON
лв4.70212
|1 USDJ to SEK
kr10.39416
|1 USDJ to BGN
лв1.80768
|1 USDJ to HUF
Ft370.26236
|1 USDJ to CZK
Kč22.84348
|1 USDJ to KWD
د.ك0.32818
|1 USDJ to ILS
₪3.66916