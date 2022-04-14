Just The Tip (TIPS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Just The Tip (TIPS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Just The Tip (TIPS) Information Not just another Meme Coin. Bringing the Solana ecosystem together with our TIPS NFT's and dedicated Web based games. Ambitious goals and that is Just The Tip! Official Website: https://justthetipvip.com/ Buy TIPS Now!

Just The Tip (TIPS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Just The Tip (TIPS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 69.00M $ 69.00M $ 69.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 64.71K $ 64.71K $ 64.71K All-Time High: $ 0.109818 $ 0.109818 $ 0.109818 All-Time Low: $ 0.00072703 $ 0.00072703 $ 0.00072703 Current Price: $ 0.00093766 $ 0.00093766 $ 0.00093766 Learn more about Just The Tip (TIPS) price

Just The Tip (TIPS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Just The Tip (TIPS) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TIPS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TIPS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TIPS's tokenomics, explore TIPS token's live price!

