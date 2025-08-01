Justice for Zachxbt Price (ZACHXBT)
Justice for Zachxbt (ZACHXBT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 104.45K USD. ZACHXBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Justice for Zachxbt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Justice for Zachxbt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Justice for Zachxbt to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Justice for Zachxbt to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.52%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.84%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.50%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Justice for Zachxbt: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.61%
-5.52%
-4.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Justice for Zachxbt (ZACHXBT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZACHXBT token's extensive tokenomics now!
