Juventus Fan Token Price (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Live Price Chart

$1.043
-1.20%1D
USD

Price of Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Today

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) is currently trading at 1.04 USD with a market cap of $ 10.57M USD. JUV to USD price is updated in real-time.

Juventus Fan Token Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
-1.40%
Juventus Fan Token 24-hour price change
10.17M USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the JUV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JUV price information.

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Juventus Fan Token to USD was $ -0.014875301790564.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Juventus Fan Token to USD was $ +0.1555448960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Juventus Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0447065840.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Juventus Fan Token to USD was $ -0.071686298125176.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.014875301790564-1.40%
30 Days$ +0.1555448960+14.96%
60 Days$ -0.0447065840-4.29%
90 Days$ -0.071686298125176-6.44%

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Juventus Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 1.027
$ 1.095
$ 37.83
-0.86%

-1.40%

+14.14%

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 10.57M
--
10.17M
What is Juventus Fan Token (JUV)

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Resource

Official Website

Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Juventus Fan Token (JUV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JUV token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Juventus Fan Token (JUV)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

JUV to Local Currencies

1 JUV to VND
27,367.6
1 JUV to AUD
A$1.612
1 JUV to GBP
0.78
1 JUV to EUR
0.9048
1 JUV to USD
$1.04
1 JUV to MYR
RM4.4408
1 JUV to TRY
42.2864
1 JUV to JPY
¥156
1 JUV to ARS
ARS$1,426.6096
1 JUV to RUB
83.668
1 JUV to INR
90.9064
1 JUV to IDR
Rp17,049.1776
1 JUV to KRW
1,460.6696
1 JUV to PHP
60.58
1 JUV to EGP
￡E.50.5024
1 JUV to BRL
R$5.8136
1 JUV to CAD
C$1.4352
1 JUV to BDT
127.0672
1 JUV to NGN
1,592.6456
1 JUV to UAH
43.3576
1 JUV to VES
Bs127.92
1 JUV to CLP
$1,011.92
1 JUV to PKR
Rs294.8608
1 JUV to KZT
565.5208
1 JUV to THB
฿34.1016
1 JUV to TWD
NT$31.148
1 JUV to AED
د.إ3.8168
1 JUV to CHF
Fr0.8424
1 JUV to HKD
HK$8.1536
1 JUV to MAD
.د.م9.4848
1 JUV to MXN
$19.6144
1 JUV to PLN
3.8896
1 JUV to RON
лв4.6176
1 JUV to SEK
kr10.1816
1 JUV to BGN
лв1.7784
1 JUV to HUF
Ft363.7608
1 JUV to CZK
22.36
1 JUV to KWD
د.ك0.31824
1 JUV to ILS
3.5464