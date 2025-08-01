Juventus Fan Token Price (JUV)
Juventus Fan Token (JUV) is currently trading at 1.04 USD with a market cap of $ 10.57M USD. JUV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the JUV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JUV price information.
During today, the price change of Juventus Fan Token to USD was $ -0.014875301790564.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Juventus Fan Token to USD was $ +0.1555448960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Juventus Fan Token to USD was $ -0.0447065840.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Juventus Fan Token to USD was $ -0.071686298125176.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.014875301790564
|-1.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1555448960
|+14.96%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0447065840
|-4.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.071686298125176
|-6.44%
Discover the latest price analysis of Juventus Fan Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.86%
-1.40%
+14.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Understanding the tokenomics of Juventus Fan Token (JUV) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JUV token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 JUV to VND
₫27,367.6
|1 JUV to AUD
A$1.612
|1 JUV to GBP
￡0.78
|1 JUV to EUR
€0.9048
|1 JUV to USD
$1.04
|1 JUV to MYR
RM4.4408
|1 JUV to TRY
₺42.2864
|1 JUV to JPY
¥156
|1 JUV to ARS
ARS$1,426.6096
|1 JUV to RUB
₽83.668
|1 JUV to INR
₹90.9064
|1 JUV to IDR
Rp17,049.1776
|1 JUV to KRW
₩1,460.6696
|1 JUV to PHP
₱60.58
|1 JUV to EGP
￡E.50.5024
|1 JUV to BRL
R$5.8136
|1 JUV to CAD
C$1.4352
|1 JUV to BDT
৳127.0672
|1 JUV to NGN
₦1,592.6456
|1 JUV to UAH
₴43.3576
|1 JUV to VES
Bs127.92
|1 JUV to CLP
$1,011.92
|1 JUV to PKR
Rs294.8608
|1 JUV to KZT
₸565.5208
|1 JUV to THB
฿34.1016
|1 JUV to TWD
NT$31.148
|1 JUV to AED
د.إ3.8168
|1 JUV to CHF
Fr0.8424
|1 JUV to HKD
HK$8.1536
|1 JUV to MAD
.د.م9.4848
|1 JUV to MXN
$19.6144
|1 JUV to PLN
zł3.8896
|1 JUV to RON
лв4.6176
|1 JUV to SEK
kr10.1816
|1 JUV to BGN
лв1.7784
|1 JUV to HUF
Ft363.7608
|1 JUV to CZK
Kč22.36
|1 JUV to KWD
د.ك0.31824
|1 JUV to ILS
₪3.5464