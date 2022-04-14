KaboChan (KABO) Tokenomics
MEET $KABO
$KABO is a decentralized memecoin on the ETH network.
"Vitalik's Favorite Dog Kabo! This crypto-pawioneer's best friend is always by his side, bringing joy and loyalty to the blockchain world."
The team behind $KABO is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to marketing. They are investing in various channels, including social media, ads, and press releases, to spread the word about the project and attract more participants.
Investors can confidently participate in this revolutionary project knowing the liquidity has been burned, and ownership is renounced. preventing the chances of a rug pull.
$KABO is a community-driven project that aims to create a fun and engaging ecosystem for meme lovers. Here's what you need to know.
KaboChan (KABO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KaboChan (KABO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KABO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KABO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.