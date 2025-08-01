Kabosu Price (KABOSU)
Kabosu (KABOSU) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 101.04K USD. KABOSU to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Kabosu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kabosu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kabosu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kabosu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+36.63%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+17.83%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kabosu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.65%
-3.90%
-5.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$KABOSU is a tribute to the original meme dog, Kabosu, who became the face of the Doge meme phenomenon. As the OG meme dog, Kabosu's legacy is deeply intertwined with internet culture, and $KABOSU aims to honor that legacy in the crypto space. This project serves as both a nostalgic nod to the origins of Dogecoin and a fresh opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with the true face behind the meme that started it all. Embracing the spirit of Doge, $KABOSU focuses on community, fun, and the enduring charm of the iconic Shiba Inu. $KABOSU is not just a tribute to the past but a symbol of the future as well. In 2024, Neiro, the beloved pet of Atsuko Sato—the same family that raised Kabosu—has taken the spotlight and is leading the bull run, marking a new era of excitement in the crypto world. With Neiro at the forefront, the potential for the OG meme doge, Kabosu, is stronger than ever. As crypto embraces its roots while looking ahead, $KABOSU captures the essence of nostalgia and forward momentum.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
