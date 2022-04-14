Kabosu Inu (KABOSU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kabosu Inu (KABOSU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kabosu Inu (KABOSU) Information Kabosu Inu is an ERC20 token dedicating appreciation and awareness of Kabosu, the Shiba Inu dog that inspired dogecoin. Kabosu is one of the biggest inspirations in the meme coin world and our community will grow strong to spread awareness of the great Kabosu. Official Website: https://welovekabosu.com/

Kabosu Inu (KABOSU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kabosu Inu (KABOSU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 323.29K $ 323.29K $ 323.29K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Kabosu Inu (KABOSU) price

Kabosu Inu (KABOSU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kabosu Inu (KABOSU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KABOSU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KABOSU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

