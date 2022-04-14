Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) Information Kabosu, a Shiba Inu, became an internet sensation with her distinctive expression, inspiring the "Doge" meme and the creation of Dogecoin. Adopted by Atsuko Sato in 2010, Kabosu's image spread rapidly online, leading to Dogecoin's rise as a popular cryptocurrency in 2013. Despite her fame, Kabosu lived a quiet life with Sato. Her recent passing has been met with global tributes, highlighting her impact on pop culture and digital currency. Official Website: https://www.kabosu.love/

Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 71.83K $ 71.83K $ 71.83K Total Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M Circulating Supply: $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M $ 1000.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 71.83K $ 71.83K $ 71.83K All-Time High: $ 0.00153192 $ 0.00153192 $ 0.00153192 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kabosu on SOL (KABOSU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KABOSU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KABOSU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KABOSU's tokenomics, explore KABOSU token's live price!

