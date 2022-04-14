Kabosu (KABOSU) Tokenomics
$KABOSU is a tribute to the original meme dog, Kabosu, who became the face of the Doge meme phenomenon. As the OG meme dog, Kabosu's legacy is deeply intertwined with internet culture, and $KABOSU aims to honor that legacy in the crypto space.
This project serves as both a nostalgic nod to the origins of Dogecoin and a fresh opportunity for crypto enthusiasts to engage with the true face behind the meme that started it all. Embracing the spirit of Doge, $KABOSU focuses on community, fun, and the enduring charm of the iconic Shiba Inu.
$KABOSU is not just a tribute to the past but a symbol of the future as well. In 2024, Neiro, the beloved pet of Atsuko Sato—the same family that raised Kabosu—has taken the spotlight and is leading the bull run, marking a new era of excitement in the crypto world. With Neiro at the forefront, the potential for the OG meme doge, Kabosu, is stronger than ever. As crypto embraces its roots while looking ahead, $KABOSU captures the essence of nostalgia and forward momentum.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kabosu (KABOSU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KABOSU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KABOSU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.