Kaby Arena (KABY) Information Kaby Arena is a Free-to-Play turn-based NFT game where everyone can start playing without the need of any investment. Kaby Arena also employs the Play-to-Earn model to reward players with tokens and equipment through dynamic gameplay and participation in PvP tournaments. With this seamless combination of the F2P and P2E models, Kaby Arena gives players the opportunity to play and profit at the same time. Official Website: https://kabyarena.com/ Buy KABY Now!

Kaby Arena (KABY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 263.04M
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 47.77K
All-Time High: $ 0.178272
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00018163

Kaby Arena (KABY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Kaby Arena (KABY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KABY tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KABY tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand KABY's tokenomics, explore KABY token's live price!

