Kadena Price (KDA)
+0.10%
-34.55%
-50.82%
-50.82%
Kadena (KDA) real-time price is $0.02349605. Over the past 24 hours, KDA traded between a low of $ 0.02281456 and a high of $ 0.03649788, showing active market volatility. KDA's all-time high price is $ 27.64, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02281456.
In terms of short-term performance, KDA has changed by +0.10% over the past hour, -34.55% over 24 hours, and -50.82% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Kadena is $ 7.94M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KDA is 338.09M, with a total supply of 338095077.23455. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 7.94M.
During today, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ -0.01240829720944526.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ -0.0219938300.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ -0.0219344014.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kadena to USD was $ -0.415064906294925.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01240829720944526
|-34.55%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0219938300
|-93.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0219344014
|-93.35%
|90 Days
|$ -0.415064906294925
|-94.64%
Kadena is launching one of the world’s first true scalable blockchains ready for applications.
Kadena’s public blockchain is a braided, high-throughput Proof of Work system that runs Chainweb, a protocol that delivers security and throughput. The Kadena network will unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.
Kadena enterprise software is in use today by major companies in finance, healthcare, and insurance while allowing builders with a vision to skip straight from idea to product. With the launch of Kadena’s public chain, this system will support blockchain application development, from private to public and everywhere in between.
Kadena is solving the problems of Ethereum and is delivering features today that other blockchains have only begun to include on their roadmaps, including Formal Verification, interoperability, scalability, and more.
Kadena is live and ready for immediate deployment of production blockchain applications.
The Kadena token (KDA) is a digital currency that is used to pay for computation on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the token in which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.
Applications processing volumes of transactions on the high-throughput, scalable Kadena network will execute their smart contract code using the native Kadena token. As more applications join or interoperate with the Kadena network, the number of smart contracts executed grows, as does the utility of the Kadena token.
Understanding the tokenomics of Kadena (KDA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KDA token's extensive tokenomics now!
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-05 17:18:00
|Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
|11-05 10:42:00
|On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 17:22:15
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"
|11-04 15:40:43
|Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens continue to rise, DASH up over 45% in 24h
|11-04 13:21:37
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, liquidations across the market exceeded $1.2 billion, with more than 320,000 traders liquidated
|11-04 05:28:00
|Industry Updates
Last week, digital asset investment products saw a net outflow of $360 million, with Bitcoin outflows reaching $946 million
