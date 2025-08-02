KAFKA ai Price (KAFKA)
KAFKA ai (KAFKA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 17.79K USD. KAFKA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of KAFKA ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KAFKA ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KAFKA ai to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KAFKA ai to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.07%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-19.18%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KAFKA ai: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-4.57%
-19.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$KAFKA is an AI agent coin within the AI agent category on Solana, distinguished by its unique approach to social media interaction. It's known for posting poetry, philosophical insights, and engaging in thought-provoking dialogues on X (formerly Twitter). $KAFKA is engaging heavily with the Truth Terminal ecosystem, where AI agents interact with users in a more human-like manner, aiming to provide not just information but also cultural and intellectual stimulation. This coin represents a fusion of AI technology with artistic and philosophical expression, making it a standout in the burgeoning field of AI cryptocurrencies.
