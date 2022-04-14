KAFKA ai (KAFKA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into KAFKA ai (KAFKA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

KAFKA ai (KAFKA) Information $KAFKA is an AI agent coin within the AI agent category on Solana, distinguished by its unique approach to social media interaction. It's known for posting poetry, philosophical insights, and engaging in thought-provoking dialogues on X (formerly Twitter). $KAFKA is engaging heavily with the Truth Terminal ecosystem, where AI agents interact with users in a more human-like manner, aiming to provide not just information but also cultural and intellectual stimulation. This coin represents a fusion of AI technology with artistic and philosophical expression, making it a standout in the burgeoning field of AI cryptocurrencies. Official Website: https://www.kafka.zone/

KAFKA ai (KAFKA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for KAFKA ai (KAFKA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 17.79K $ 17.79K $ 17.79K Total Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M Circulating Supply: $ 999.93M $ 999.93M $ 999.93M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 17.79K $ 17.79K $ 17.79K All-Time High: $ 0.00147147 $ 0.00147147 $ 0.00147147 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

KAFKA ai (KAFKA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of KAFKA ai (KAFKA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of KAFKA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many KAFKA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

