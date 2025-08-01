KAGE NETWORK Price (KAGE)
KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) is currently trading at 0.00379076 USD with a market cap of $ 379.08K USD. KAGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KAGE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KAGE price information.
During today, the price change of KAGE NETWORK to USD was $ -0.00016441949226535.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KAGE NETWORK to USD was $ +0.0030679067.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KAGE NETWORK to USD was $ +0.0000723811.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KAGE NETWORK to USD was $ -0.006638988892792332.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00016441949226535
|-4.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0030679067
|+80.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000723811
|+1.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.006638988892792332
|-63.65%
Discover the latest price analysis of KAGE NETWORK: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-4.15%
+41.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Building The Hardware Layer Of The Privacy-Focused Online Economy With A Battle-Tested Decentralized VPN Router Solution With the unprecedented scale of digital data collection, increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, and ever-present government overreach, online privacy has never been more important. The proliferation of smart devices, IoT infrastructure and AI software is only set to amplify online risks by creating numerous new entry points for potential breaches. This has led to skyrocketing demand for privacy solutions, with the privacy-enhancing technology market forecast to exceed $24b by 2024. VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) have emerged as a leading solution for online privacy due to their ability to encrypt internet traffic and mask users' IP addresses, effectively shielding personal data from prying eyes. This makes VPNs a reliable method for maintaining anonymity and protecting sensitive information. Indeed, adoption of VPNs has become so widespread that a recent Forbes report found that 33% of internet users worldwide have a VPN. However, the current generation of centralized, software-based VPNs are replete with vulnerabilities and inefficiencies that limit their effectiveness as a long-term solution for delivering online security and privacy at scale. Software-based VPNs were designed with a single device - usually a personal computer - in mind. They struggle to handle the multi-device connected homes that users now find themselves in, which can include connected TVs, fridges, cameras and an ever growing list of IoT devices. Meanwhile, whilst early adopters were comfortable working with abstract software, mainstream consumers are seeking a simpler, plug and play solution. In addition to this, centralized VPN business models concentrate control and access to vast amounts of sensitive user data in the hands of a single entity. This creates a single point of failure and also opens up the possibility of governments compelling them to share data.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAGE token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 KAGE to VND
₫99.7538494
|1 KAGE to AUD
A$0.005875678
|1 KAGE to GBP
￡0.00284307
|1 KAGE to EUR
€0.0032979612
|1 KAGE to USD
$0.00379076
|1 KAGE to MYR
RM0.0161865452
|1 KAGE to TRY
₺0.154094394
|1 KAGE to JPY
¥0.568614
|1 KAGE to ARS
ARS$5.1999371224
|1 KAGE to RUB
₽0.307620174
|1 KAGE to INR
₹0.3317673152
|1 KAGE to IDR
Rp62.1435966144
|1 KAGE to KRW
₩5.3240845124
|1 KAGE to PHP
₱0.22081177
|1 KAGE to EGP
￡E.0.1843446588
|1 KAGE to BRL
R$0.0211903484
|1 KAGE to CAD
C$0.0052312488
|1 KAGE to BDT
৳0.4631550568
|1 KAGE to NGN
₦5.8051319564
|1 KAGE to UAH
₴0.1580367844
|1 KAGE to VES
Bs0.46626348
|1 KAGE to CLP
$3.68840948
|1 KAGE to PKR
Rs1.0747562752
|1 KAGE to KZT
₸2.0613015652
|1 KAGE to THB
฿0.1245643736
|1 KAGE to TWD
NT$0.1134195392
|1 KAGE to AED
د.إ0.0139120892
|1 KAGE to CHF
Fr0.0030705156
|1 KAGE to HKD
HK$0.0297195584
|1 KAGE to MAD
.د.م0.0345717312
|1 KAGE to MXN
$0.0718728096
|1 KAGE to PLN
zł0.01421535
|1 KAGE to RON
лв0.016868882
|1 KAGE to SEK
kr0.0372252632
|1 KAGE to BGN
лв0.0064821996
|1 KAGE to HUF
Ft1.32866138
|1 KAGE to CZK
Kč0.0816529704
|1 KAGE to KWD
د.ك0.00115997256
|1 KAGE to ILS
₪0.0129264916