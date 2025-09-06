More About KAIROS

KAIROS Price Info

KAIROS Whitepaper

KAIROS Official Website

KAIROS Tokenomics

KAIROS Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Kairos Sniper Bot Logo

Kairos Sniper Bot Price (KAIROS)

Unlisted

1 KAIROS to USD Live Price:

--
----
-1.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-06 14:10:18 (UTC+8)

Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000727
$ 0.0000727$ 0.0000727
24H Low
$ 0.00010439
$ 0.00010439$ 0.00010439
24H High

$ 0.0000727
$ 0.0000727$ 0.0000727

$ 0.00010439
$ 0.00010439$ 0.00010439

$ 0.00014285
$ 0.00014285$ 0.00014285

$ 0.00007135
$ 0.00007135$ 0.00007135

-11.06%

-9.19%

--

--

Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) real-time price is $0.00008132. Over the past 24 hours, KAIROS traded between a low of $ 0.0000727 and a high of $ 0.00010439, showing active market volatility. KAIROS's all-time high price is $ 0.00014285, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00007135.

In terms of short-term performance, KAIROS has changed by -11.06% over the past hour, -9.19% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Market Information

$ 82.12K
$ 82.12K$ 82.12K

--
----

$ 82.12K
$ 82.12K$ 82.12K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Kairos Sniper Bot is $ 82.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of KAIROS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 82.12K.

Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Kairos Sniper Bot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kairos Sniper Bot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kairos Sniper Bot to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kairos Sniper Bot to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-9.19%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS)

KAIROS is a cryptocurrency token on the Solana blockchain that powers a smart trading bot. The project's name is derived from the Greek word for "perfect timing," which is what the bot helps traders achieve. The project aims to provide traders with a tool that automatically buys new tokens at the best prices. In addition to the trading bot, KAIROS offers a community-driven model where token holders can vote on important decisions, and a passive income system where holders earn rewards from transactions. The project's value is designed to grow through a regular token burning mechanism.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Kairos Sniper Bot Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Kairos Sniper Bot.

Check the Kairos Sniper Bot price prediction now!

KAIROS to Local Currencies

Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAIROS token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS)

How much is Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) worth today?
The live KAIROS price in USD is 0.00008132 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current KAIROS to USD price?
The current price of KAIROS to USD is $ 0.00008132. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Kairos Sniper Bot?
The market cap for KAIROS is $ 82.12K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of KAIROS?
The circulating supply of KAIROS is 1.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of KAIROS?
KAIROS achieved an ATH price of 0.00014285 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of KAIROS?
KAIROS saw an ATL price of 0.00007135 USD.
What is the trading volume of KAIROS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for KAIROS is -- USD.
Will KAIROS go higher this year?
KAIROS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out KAIROS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-06 14:10:18 (UTC+8)

Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-05 15:06:00Industry Updates
Institutional Solana Current Holdings Overview: Total Holdings Rise to 8.887 Million Coins, Accounting for 1.55% of SOL's Current Total Supply
09-05 12:39:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market cap down 1.8% in 24 hours, altcoins broadly declining
09-05 02:06:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Spot Trading Volume on CEX Platforms Exceeds Bitcoin for the First Time in Seven Years in August
09-04 17:54:00Industry Updates
24h Spot Capital Inflow/Outflow Ranking: WLFI Net Outflow of $32.2 Million, XRP Net Inflow of $16.78 Million
09-04 13:57:00Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $300.5 million, while Ethereum spot ETFs experienced net outflows of $38.2 million
09-04 10:38:00Industry Updates
ETH exchange platform reserves hit a 3-year low, with accelerated withdrawals occurring over the past 3 months

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.