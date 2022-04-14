Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Tokenomics
Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Information
KAIROS is a cryptocurrency token on the Solana blockchain that powers a smart trading bot. The project's name is derived from the Greek word for "perfect timing," which is what the bot helps traders achieve. The project aims to provide traders with a tool that automatically buys new tokens at the best prices. In addition to the trading bot, KAIROS offers a community-driven model where token holders can vote on important decisions, and a passive income system where holders earn rewards from transactions. The project's value is designed to grow through a regular token burning mechanism.
Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Kairos Sniper Bot (KAIROS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KAIROS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KAIROS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
KAIROS Price Prediction
