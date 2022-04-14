Kakaxa (KAKAXA) Tokenomics
Kakaxa (KAKAXA) Information
$KAKAXA - the most true memecoin with the most fundamental 💩
While others are trying to hype by copying famous memes, we decided to show the key ingredient of absolutely every shitcoin.
So if you're ready to make some money on kakaha, hit up the presale.
📍 Min. 25 TON. 📍 500 TON.
Anything above 500 TON will be irrevocably sent to the liquidity pool.
How much are you willing to believe in shit?
Up to 100k TON: 100% TGE.
100k - 200k TON+: 25% TGE + vesting for 4 weeks.
‼️ Only from non-custodial wallets (TonKeeper etc). Tones from CEX type exchanges(Binance, Bybit, etc) - will be refunded back.
Tokenomics:
Liquidity pool- 20% Presale- 35% Marketing & airdrop-15% team- 10% Holders reward- 10% CEX- 10%
You're probably thinking why some kakaxa has tokenomics? You're about to find out😏
Kakaxa (KAKAXA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Kakaxa (KAKAXA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Kakaxa (KAKAXA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kakaxa (KAKAXA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KAKAXA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KAKAXA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand KAKAXA's tokenomics, explore KAKAXA token's live price!
KAKAXA Price Prediction
Want to know where KAKAXA might be heading? Our KAKAXA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.