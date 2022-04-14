KAME (KAME) Tokenomics
KAME (KAME) Information
$KAME is a utility token that transforms internet culture into a force for good. While most memecoins exist solely for speculation and short-term hype, $KAME takes a fundamentally different approach. Built on the Base Network, $KAME merges the viral energy of meme culture with real-world purpose — creating a digital asset that drives impact, not just price charts.
Every $KAME transaction contributes to charitable efforts through transparent, on-chain mechanisms. A small portion of trading volume is allocated to verified nonprofit causes, allowing our community to support meaningful initiatives like clean water access, education, disaster relief, and more. These donations are managed through smart contracts and publicly visible on-chain — ensuring accountability, traceability, and trust.
But we didn’t stop at promises — we built infrastructure.
$KAME proudly launched the first crowdfunding and charity platform on the Base Network. This platform allows donors to directly support campaigns through crypto, with no centralized intermediaries and no hidden fees. Whether you’re contributing 0.01 ETH or just holding $KAME, you’re part of a decentralized movement reshaping how giving works in Web3.
Our platform enables campaign organizers to create verified fundraising campaigns, while users can explore causes, donate using $KAME or other accepted tokens, and see real-time updates on how funds are being used. It’s transparent, efficient, and borderless — unlocking new potential for impact in communities often overlooked by traditional systems.
This level of on-chain transparency, combined with Base’s low fees and scalability, allows us to create a charity ecosystem that is accessible to everyone — not just whales or institutions. It’s philanthropy reimagined for the blockchain era.
At its core, $KAME is more than just a token — it’s a mission. It invites people to engage in something bigger than themselves. Whether through direct donations, NFT campaigns, or simply holding the token, every community member becomes part of a system that turns memes into meaningful action.
In a space filled with noise, speculation, and short-lived projects, $KAME stands apart as a utility token built for sustainability, transparency, and global good. We’re here to prove that meme-powered communities can be powerful forces for change — and we’re just getting started.
KAME (KAME) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KAME (KAME), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KAME (KAME) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KAME (KAME) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KAME tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KAME tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.