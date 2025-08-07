KAN Price (KAN)
KAN (KAN) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 4.28M USD. KAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the KAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KAN price information.
During today, the price change of KAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of KAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of KAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of KAN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+2.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+11.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+20.20%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of KAN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.97%
+2.82%
-2.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
KAN (KAN) is the exchange token of BitKan. It was originally designed to offer trading fee discounts and other utilities within the BitKan platform, and has since evolved into the foundational asset of a broader ecosystem. BitKan is a leading cryptocurrency broker exchange, partnering with over 7 major exchanges, including Binance and OKX. Through BitKan, users can access the combined trading depth of thousands of crypto tokens across multiple platforms—all with a single BitKan account. Established in 2012, BitKan officially launched its trading platform in 2019, supporting millions of users worldwide in exploring and trading digital assets. Whether you’re new to cryptocurrency or an experienced trader, BitKan offers a comprehensive range of intuitive tools and services comprising Spot Trading, Futures Trading, Bot Trading, Copy Trading, and more. Its mission is to simplify the process of buying, selling, and managing crypto, empowering users to trade with confidence.
