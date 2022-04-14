Kanagawa Nami (OKINAMI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Kanagawa Nami (OKINAMI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Kanagawa Nami (OKINAMI) Information Okinami is a community-driven token supporting the idea of decentralization with future rewards to the holders of the token and the supporters of the community. Official Website: https://www.kanagawanami.com Buy OKINAMI Now!

Kanagawa Nami (OKINAMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 678.13K
All-Time High: $ 0.00491387
All-Time Low: $ 0.00050566
Current Price: $ 0.00067827

Kanagawa Nami (OKINAMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Kanagawa Nami (OKINAMI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of OKINAMI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OKINAMI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

