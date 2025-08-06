More About KNG

Kanga Exchange Price (KNG)

Kanga Exchange (KNG) Live Price Chart

This token data is sourced from third parties.
Price of Kanga Exchange (KNG) Today

Kanga Exchange (KNG) is currently trading at 1.75 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. KNG to USD price is updated in real-time.

Kanga Exchange Key Market Performance:

24-hour trading volume
Kanga Exchange 24-hour price change
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the KNG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate KNG price information.

Kanga Exchange (KNG) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of Kanga Exchange to USD was $ -0.004832716788704.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kanga Exchange to USD was $ +0.0031843000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kanga Exchange to USD was $ +0.1781834250.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kanga Exchange to USD was $ +0.0956305340802222.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.004832716788704-0.27%
30 Days$ +0.0031843000+0.18%
60 Days$ +0.1781834250+10.18%
90 Days$ +0.0956305340802222+5.78%

Kanga Exchange (KNG) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of Kanga Exchange: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

Kanga Exchange (KNG) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Kanga Exchange (KNG)

Join the largest central Europe crypto-asset exchange with more than 250 physical exchange points.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Kanga Exchange (KNG) Resource

Official Website

Kanga Exchange (KNG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Kanga Exchange (KNG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KNG token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Kanga Exchange (KNG)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

KNG to Local Currencies

