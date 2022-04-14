Kangal (KANGAL) Information

KANGAL is the governance and value token of the Kangal dApps ecosystem.

KANGAL holders are the stakeholders of the Kangal DAO and can create and vote on proposals that shape up the future of the project. KANGAL staking will be the only way to mint the utility token $TEAK which will power the dApps ecosystem that will start with decentralized applications built by the core team and eventually the platform will turn into a dAppStore where other developers, teams, or companies will be able to submit and publish their dApps. One of the first dApps of the platform will be an NFT drops platform which will eventually turn into a full-fledged NFT marketplace.