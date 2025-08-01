Kangarhold Price (KANGA)
Kangarhold (KANGA) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 197.56K USD. KANGA to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Kangarhold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Kangarhold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Kangarhold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Kangarhold to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+15.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Kangarhold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
+15.31%
+30.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Kangarhold is a meme-inspired crypto ecosystem built around the character KangaRHold (“Kanga” = short form; “Ranger” + “Hold”). The project explores internet culture through short-form video content such as funny animal moments, pranks, riddles, and gym clips published across its social channels. In addition to entertainment, Kangarhold actively collaborates with crypto-tools developing projects, including Anonymous Coding Cult (focused on Monero-based privacy tools) and supports early-stage blockchain projects, like a DEX tracker for Solana and Ethereum (to be launched). Revenue is generated through content, partnerships, and merchandise, then reinvested into platform development, token utility, awareness efforts, and community rewards.
