What is KAP Games (KAP)

What is the KAP Games? KAP Games is a web3 gaming publisher, studio, and distributor specializing in browser and mobile-native experiences. Utilizing emerging technologies to unlock the next generation of gaming, KAP curates gaming ecosystems where diverse games, innovative projects, and vibrant communities collide. Play 100+ web3 games for free & earn NFTs while you do it at www.kap.gg KAP Games Highlights: * 100+ listed games on www.kap.gg * KAP Studios' massively multiplayer pirate adventure game launching Q4 2023, www.capnco.gg * KAP Co-grants is a multi-chain industry-wide initiative working with all major gaming chains to accelerate web3 development for web2 studios * Support and investment from Solana, Polygon, NEAR, Algorand, YGG and other key web3 gaming leaders KAP Token Utility: * Currency for all of KAP Studios' first-party games * Most in-app purchases can be bought using $KAP at a 10% discount * Smart contract governance of key treasury and staking contracts * Liquidity staking at www.staking.kap.gg​​​​​​​

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

KAP Games (KAP) Resource Official Website

KAP Games (KAP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of KAP Games (KAP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about KAP token's extensive tokenomics now!