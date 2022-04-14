Kappy (KAPPY) Tokenomics
At its core, Kappy represents the fusion of anime’s creative spirit with current trending, AI technology. Our mascot, an irreverent capybara with an IDGAF attitude, embodies both the playful nature of both anime and web3 culture. We will also be making use of AI to allow Kappy to come to “life” to interact with crypto community through X while riding on the current trend in solana chain. Stay chill, aim high
Kappy (KAPPY) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Kappy (KAPPY) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Kappy (KAPPY) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of KAPPY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many KAPPY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.