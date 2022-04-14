KARASOU (INTELLIQUE) Tokenomics
KARASOU (INTELLIQUE) Information
ntellique AI emerges as a beacon of innovation in the realm of utility projects within the crypto sphere. Unlike the run of the mill projects that saturate the market with copy and paste solutions; Intellique AI boasts 19 unique utilities each designed to address pressing needs and carve a distinct niche in the ever evolving landscape of cryptocurrency. Before delving into the intricacies of its utilities, it is imperative to highlight Intellique AI's commitment to transparency and authenticity. This project fundamentally has a fair launch ethos, with the founder investing personal funds to eliminate selling pressure at launch. Moreover, the team behind Intellique AI is fully doxxed, ensuring accountability and trustworthiness. Intellique AI sets a gold standard for integrity in the crypto community with audit and KYC done with SolidProof.
At the forefront of Intellique AI's offerings is a Telegram bot, already in operation prior to the token launch. This innovative bot tackles a significant issue faced by crypto enthusiasts; identifying the original source (OG) amidst a sea of copycats. Leveraging advanced algorithms, the bot scours Telegram groups, providing users with insights on the chronological creation of groups bearing the same name. By ranking groups based on their inception date, the bot empowers users to distinguish genuine entities from imitations.
KARASOU (INTELLIQUE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for KARASOU (INTELLIQUE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
KARASOU (INTELLIQUE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of KARASOU (INTELLIQUE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of INTELLIQUE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many INTELLIQUE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand INTELLIQUE's tokenomics, explore INTELLIQUE token's live price!
INTELLIQUE Price Prediction
Want to know where INTELLIQUE might be heading? Our INTELLIQUE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.